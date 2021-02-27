Garage sale for a good cause in Mercer County

The Mercer County Council on Aging is wrapping up one of their biggest fundraisers over the weekend.
The garage sale for the Council on Aging is a year-long effort to not only help with their own organization but also others in the community. Money raised from the garage sales helps with things like transportation and activities for the seniors.
Throughout the whole year, the council accepts donations for their sale and will hold about four sales per year. They also donate some of the items received to other organizations and churches.
Sharon Green, the executive director of the Mercer County Council on Aging says, “It’s more than just a garage sale, it really is a way for us to connect with the community and the community to connect with us.”
The next garage sale is planned for May 20th through the 23rd. For more information on donation times or to even volunteer, you can head to the mercer county council on aging website at mccoa.net.