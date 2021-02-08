Gas prices increase as U.S. continues through pandemic

You may have noticed prices at the pump have been going up lately.
Reports put together by GasBuddy have found that gas prices have gone up 15 cents since last month, and nearly six cents just in the last week. That brings the state's average price to $2.42 a gallon.
The rise in gas prices are tied to oil prices, as the U.S. continues to put up a fight in the pandemic. "A lot of this increase in prices is because of recovery in the COVID pandemic," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy. "It has nothing to do with politics, but the fact that demand is improving, vaccines are spreading, and Americans are filling up more often than they have in the last 11 months or so."
He says that prices are likely to continue to go up as the COVID-19 situation improves in the United States over the next few months.