Get your Lego on for an ArtSpace/Lima competition

ArtSpace/Lima’s “To Go” art bags program is winding down and they are holding a special competition with the most recent bags.
The Lima Building and Construction Trades sponsored the last distribution which included Legos. Those Lego’s can be combined with other Lego’s to make a creation of your own to enter in ArtSpace’s Lego Sculpture Contest. The trades group thought this was a perfect fit for them to continue their support of ArtSpace.
Gary McPheron from the Painters and Allied Trades explains, “We’ve teamed with ArtSpace for many years sponsoring the Rally in the Square. We do anything we can to try and give back to the community that our members live in and work in and this was an excellent project. “
Lego sculptures are due at ArtSpace Tuesday, August 4th with prizes awarded Thursday, August 6th. Judges will be members of the Lima Building and Construction Trades. Next Wednesday will be the last “To Go” art bags distribution.