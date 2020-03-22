The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are trying to think outside the box to sell their remaining cookies.
The Girl Scouts troops were heading into their last boost in their cookie sales when the COVID-19 outbreak happened. Now they are reaching out to community partners to take part in a program called "Business Bosses Supporting Cookie Bosses" and they are asking people to purchase four or more cases of cookies for themselves or to donate to charity organizations, food banks or even first responders. Right now, the council expects that each troop is going to lose $900 in proceeds. So, they are hoping people step up in a new way to make sure that doesn't happen.
“The girls are kind of stuck at home and they can’t be out in the public selling,” says Amy Orwick the Product Sales Manager. “So we are looking for some creative alternatives to try and help them move their innovatory so they are not losing out on their cookie proceeds. Troops use those proceeds to fund their activities throughout the year.”
To learn more or take part in the “Business Bosses supporting Cookie Bosses” visit: www.gswo.org/businessbosses
To just donate visit: www.gswo.org/donate