Golden Bridge Academy moves to downtown Lima

Golden Bridge Academy welcomed their students back for the new year, but now at 71 Town Square in downtown Lima.
The change of location was decided as the pandemic affected the school back in spring.
"We wanted to keep the kids safe during COVID, and this space gives us the opportunity to spread out and social distance," said Kendra Gottschalk, interim principal at Golden Bridge Academy. "We had some people invest in bringing the school downtown, and we’re just so excited to be here and have this opportunity to be here in downtown Lima."
The school is now accepting students from preschool to 7th grade, using two floors of the downtown building. The new space gives students and staff plenty of room to hold class in-person safely.
A big feature in this new location is the computer lab upstairs, and that room may play a big part just in case a situation like the spring happens again.
"If we would go into a situation where we would have a COVID closing, our teachers can go up and utilize that space and use the webcam and do the online classes," Gottschalk said. "They have that opportunity to teach online, and we have the technology out there in the room to spread out as well."
Staff also say that students were very excited to be able to learn in-person once again.