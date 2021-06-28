Gov. DeWine signs executive order for collegiate athletes to earn from name, image, and likeness

Governor Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that lets Ohio college athletes to earn off of their likeness.
The Name, Image, and Likeness Order allows collegiate athletes to get professional representation and enter endorsement contracts while still playing at school. The order also prohibits colleges from punishing their athletes for earning compensation.
The idea for Ohio to look at this legislation was spearheaded by State Senator Neraj Antani and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, to help the state stay competitive - since 17 other states have already looked into similar likeness compensation orders for their college athletes.
"Athletes will naturally want to go to a college in states where they can earn money and remain eligible to play," said Gov. DeWine. "Without setting these rules, Ohio college athletic programs would be at a severe disadvantage."
Senator Antani says that he will be pursuing legislation to make this order a law in the future.