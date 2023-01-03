Governor DeWine Signs Bill that Strengthens Distracted Driving Laws in Ohio

Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws in Ohio related to the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.  

The bill, which was initially part of House Bill 283 sponsored by representatives Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek), contains several safety measures championed by Governor DeWine, including a wide ban on using and holding a phone while driving.

