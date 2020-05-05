Greater Lima Region cancels MakerFest 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the hand of the Greater Lima Region to cancel one of their biggest events of the year.
The organization announced it has canceled plans to put on MakerFest 2020. It was slated for October 16th and 17th at the Allen County Fairgrounds. It would have been the sixth year for the event which aims to bring area employers together with potential employees.
The Greater Lima Region expected the event to continue to grow and bring in 1500 students and 100 employers. The two-day event involved a job fair and skilled trades competition for students set to enter the workforce.