Group holds virtual press conference to discuss benefits of Birch Solar Project

A press conference was held to discuss the impact that a solar project could have on Allen and Auglaize Counties.
The Allen Auglaize Coalition for Reasonable Energy (ACRE) held a virtual press conference through Zoom on Thursday. The meeting was held to discuss potential impacts and benefits that Lightsource BP's Birch Solar Project could have on both counties.
The Birch Solar Farm Project would occupy over 1,000 acres in Allen and Auglaize County. The project is anticipated to deliver nearly 600,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually into the local AEP grid.
Opposition has been formed by a group called Against Birch Solar, citing that the proposed project would bring problems such as environmental, space, and noise.
The solar generating facility is currently slated for construction in Shawnee and Logan Townships. The group focused on the economical impact that both townships could see from the project, stating that the revenue generated from the project would help multiple entities.
"Once operational, Birch Solar will be the largest single revenue generator in Allen County for schools and local governments, entities that have few sources for creating new revenue other than increasing our taxes," said Michael Wildermuth, Shawnee Township Resident and ACRE representative, in the press conference. "From our perspective, we'd rather encourage economic development, adding new businesses who are excited to partner with our community while bringing new revenues to schools, township, and county."
School representative joined the press conference in order to voice their thoughts on the project.
"In regard to any project, whether that is a new business or in this case a solar farm, there is always a benefit to the school system," said Aaron Rex, Wapakoneta Schools Superintendent. "Wapakoneta City Schools is currently exploring how these alternative energies will impact our district and our tax base. We understand that people have varying opinions on alternative energy solutions, and we are doing our best to listen and to educate ourselves on how they will affect Wapakoneta as a whole."
Residents were able to join the press conference through Zoom. Those in attendance were able to ask questions that they had about the project.
Marin Harbur, a Shawnee Township resident, voiced her support for the solar project.
"I support Birch Solar for the impact it can have on our local schools. Shawnee Schools has been operating at a deficit for years. This has led to the district to cut the Talented and Gifted programming that my older son enjoyed and my younger son has a text book being held together by duct tape," said Harbur. "The Birch Solar project is a singular opportunity for Shawnee to lead - in both education and the economy of the future. I whole-heartedly support this project."