Media Release from Hancock Co. Job and Family Services - 3/30/2020
FINDLAY, OH (March 30, 2020) Ohio Unemployment numbers have skyrocketed from 7,000 to 188,000 in the last week due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, Hancock County Job and Family Services (JFS) and local nonprofits are coordinating efforts to help unemployed Hancock County residents access federal and state assistance programs.
The Stay at Home order and school closures have created unforeseen needs and gaps in service locally. To preserve local nonprofits resources, JFS and a group of nonprofit leaders are meeting to identify and address emerging needs and create the groundwork for wholistic, long-term recovery.
“We know nonprofits on the front line will need more resources to meet the increasing demands,” said United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) CEO, Angela DeBoskey. “We also know we need to be coordinated in our efforts and our message to ensure community members who qualify for federal and state assistance are getting connected to those resources.”
“For the recently unemployed, it can be difficult to know what steps to take,” said Randy Galbraith, Director of Hancock County Jobs and Family Services. “Aid through state and federal programs should be initiated first and as soon as possible, in order to maintain the long-term availability of local resources.”
STEPS TO ACCESSING ASSISTANCE:
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is urging individuals who have lost their employment, got laid off or are otherwise unable to work due to COVID-19 to apply for unemployment as soon as possible using the mass lay-off code 2000180 to expedite the process.
Individuals with internet access can file their claim online at https://unemployment.ohio.gov. Those without internet access can file over the phone by calling 1-877-644-6562, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the increase in volume in unemployment filing, long wait times can be anticipated when calling.
JFS can assist income eligible individuals and families access other assistance programs such as Ohio Works First (OWF) Cash Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, and Medicaid.
Individuals can apply for these additional assistance programs online at https://benefits.ohio.gov/ or call 1-844-640-6446. Applicants may request a paper application be mailed to them by calling this number as well.
The completed application may be dropped off at the JFS office, drop box 7814 Hancock County 140, or faxed to 419-422-1081. If someone is currently in receipt of benefits, they can call 1-844-640-6446 to report changes in their household employment status.
JFS may be able to assist income eligible families with payment toward shelter costs through the Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) program. Due to the statewide emergency, The State of Ohio is providing counties with additional funding that could provide a payment of $300 to put towards a family’s shelter costs such as rent, mortgage or utilities. Many verification and process requirements have been simplified. JFS is now permitted to use self-attestation on many different types of verifications previously requiring a third-party verification. ODJFS is also allowing verbal signatures on many documents.
WHERE TO FIND LOCAL RESOURCES
The City of Findlay, United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) and the Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) are directing those seeking other types of assistance to visit https://www.hancockhelps.org/. This local online resource warehouse is a sponsored project of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and houses up-to-date information about community resources.
“Local nonprofit groups are our partners in meeting community needs. Their programs often fill in immediate and ongoing gaps to help our citizens.” said Galbraith. “This type of proactive and coordinated effort to ensure we are connecting community members to all the resources available during this unprecedented time will serve our community well as we begin to get back to a new normal.”
“This is just one example of our community working collectively to meet the current needs of our people,” said Leigh Zydonik, Executive Director for the CCE. “Nonprofit leaders are meeting regularly to develop and implement a unified approach to addressing our greatest needs.”
WHERE TO GIVE
“United Way continues collecting relief donations aimed at meeting the immediate basic needs that local nonprofit groups are addressing every day. Since our current situation is fluid, contributions to the UWHC Relief Fund maintain the flexibility to respond appropriately as new needs emerge.” DeBoskey said.
Donations made to the UWHC Relief Fund stay local and will be issued to vetted nonprofits responding to and impacted by the current public health crisis. To donate online, visit https://www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/give and enter “Crisis Response” in the memo section. Alternatively, checks can be mailed to United Way of Hancock County, 245 Stanford Pkwy., Findlay, OH 45840.