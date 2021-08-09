Hancock County law enforcement collect blood donations with Battle of the Badges

Local law enforcement and emergency agencies competed in a friendly competition for a good cause.
The Battle of the Badges blood drive was held in Findlay on Monday afternoon to see which agency could collect the most blood donations, either through members of the agency or people donating on behalf of the agency of their choice.
This blood drive was put on after the success of a similar Battle of the Badges two years ago, and as a chance for law enforcement to help others in a slightly different way than they're used to.
"There’s a national shortage of blood, we all know that - it’s written everywhere and there’s blood drives here and there - so I thought there’s so much need, why not have the first responders get together and help support the community in that way and give back," said Deputy Corey Hartman with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department, and Hanco EMS all participated in the blood drive.