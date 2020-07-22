Happy Daz sponsors Cool Car Cruise-In, fundraiser for non-profit

On Wednesday evening, dozens of cars of all models and ages parked at the Happy Daz on Cable Road for the Cool Car Cruise-In held every summer.
Each Wednesday in the summer months, car enthusiasts drive to the parking lot provided by Chief Supermarket to showcase their vehicles. Money is also raised through a 50/50 raffle. Half the earnings go to a ticket buyer each week, while the other half is given to a non-profit organization at the end of the summer. A survey sent out earlier this year chose Lima Veterans Food Pantry or the SOS Project as the donation recipient. Although the event started later this year, organizers say it's been great for them to get together and socialize for a good cause.
"Most of us come here on a regular basis and view each other as friends and in some form kind of a family," Chris Schimpf, organizer of the event for 3 years explains. "But I think most of us do this and gather mainly for the benefit at the end of the summer, to be able to give back to the community and provide the other half of the 50/50 proceeds to worthy charities.”
At the final cruise-in in September, the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will be given to the selected organization.