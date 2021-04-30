Hayes holds rally aimed at veterans

Another Lima mayoral candidate held an event, but this event was aimed toward veterans in the area.
Joshua Hayes and his campaign team invited the community out to a veteran’s rally on Friday, days before the primary election. Being a veteran himself, Hayes knows the importance of supporting those who have served.
He wanted to have a community discussion on his plans to improve the lives of veterans in the city. Heading into next week, there’s one thing that Hayes wants people to remember.
“I’m not just another retread, another person that is being put in place to continue the partisan politics and the infighting that we’ve seen in our city and county,” says Hayes.
The election is on Tuesday, May 4th and will determine which two candidates will move on to the General Election in November.