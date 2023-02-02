Health and wellness are the topics at the Lima Chamber's Women in Business luncheon

Guest speakers Chad Endsley and Erica Fischnich talked about ways businesswomen can make positive changes in their nutrition as well as increase their productivity, comfort, and health to better their careers. The quarterly luncheon also provided women with the opportunity to network with other like-minded individuals and attend presentations that are relevant to their personal and professional development.
"Today here at Women in Business, we brought our Chamber members and other community members together to give them a chance to think along the lines on how they can switch up the most simplest things for health and wellness in 2023. The networking is a great event for the Women in Business to come together, but also learning new things. So we have the opportunity to learn from our speakers and learn from one another which is a really great thing for them to do," said Julie Klingler, Chamber director of programs and community development.
Registration is open for the next Women in Business Luncheon being held Thursday, April 6th.
Hey Lima!
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.