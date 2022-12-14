Health officials wants to remind you to stay home if feeling ill

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Holidays are a time to give, just don't give your family a virus this year.

Health officials wants to remind you to stay home if feeling ill

Allen County is once again under a high transmission rate of COVID-19, and cases of influenza and RSV are also increasing. RSV cases in young children and older adults are higher than in past years because social distancing and isolation have kept people from building an immunity to the disease. Doctors say continuing to practice hand washing and social distancing like at the height of the pandemic is the best way to not catch these viruses. Lima Memorial Health System says that if you are feeling sick, you should get tested. And unless your case is severe, you should not go to the emergency room for treatment.

Health officials wants to remind you to stay home if feeling ill

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.