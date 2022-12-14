Health officials wants to remind you to stay home if feeling ill

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Holidays are a time to give, just don't give your family a virus this year.
Allen County is once again under a high transmission rate of COVID-19, and cases of influenza and RSV are also increasing. RSV cases in young children and older adults are higher than in past years because social distancing and isolation have kept people from building an immunity to the disease. Doctors say continuing to practice hand washing and social distancing like at the height of the pandemic is the best way to not catch these viruses. Lima Memorial Health System says that if you are feeling sick, you should get tested. And unless your case is severe, you should not go to the emergency room for treatment.
"If you're positive for COVID, but not having a lot of breathing issues, then use telemedicine, get ahold of your provider, and you can be treated as an outpatient with oral medications. Same can be done for the flu. Coming to the emergency room is probably not the best thing to do at that point because you're going to leave feeling just like you came," explained Dr. Dennis Morris, chief medical officer at Lima Medical Health System.
If you are having any symptoms such as aches, shortness of breath, or coughing, you should avoid holiday gatherings to prevent the spread of illness to your friends and family.
