Helping young athletes beat heat-related illnesses

If your children are playing sports this summer or start practices in the fall, it's important to know heat illness can sideline young athletes.

Helping young athletes beat heat-related illnesses

Doctors say heat illness is usually the result of overexertion in hot, humid weather and can cause fatigue, muscle cramping, or heat stroke – which can be deadly. They recommend drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. In fact, they advise athletes to drink water the night before, to ensure they're well hydrated when they hit the field. Once play is underway, in addition to water, he suggests saltier drinks and snacks to replace lost electrolytes and prevent cramping. It's also a good idea for kids to take frequent breaks. If an athlete appears to be suffering from heat exhaustion, which may include headache, irritability, vomiting, dizziness, or fainting, it's important to lower their body temperature as soon as possible.

Helping young athletes beat heat-related illnesses

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.