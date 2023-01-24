High Octane Drumline program is in danger of ending unless they get more participants

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been keeping a beat for the past 12 years for area youth but it could become silent in the coming months.

High Octane Drumline program is in danger of ending unless they get more participants

The High Octane Drumline is looking for recruits. They have seen a dramatic decrease in participants since the pandemic. Organizers say that transportation has become an issue for kids getting to the practices. The group has been providing not only a music program but has been mentoring these students.

High Octane Drumline program is in danger of ending unless they get more participants

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.