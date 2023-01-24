High Octane Drumline program is in danger of ending unless they get more participants

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been keeping a beat for the past 12 years for area youth but it could become silent in the coming months.
The High Octane Drumline is looking for recruits. They have seen a dramatic decrease in participants since the pandemic. Organizers say that transportation has become an issue for kids getting to the practices. The group has been providing not only a music program but has been mentoring these students.
"We make sure that they stay up on their studies in school and we have stopped practice many times to make sure that their grades are on point at all times. So, it is bigger than music. It's a bonding, they know that we create a consistency for them. Even if it's only for an hour and a half every week. They know we're going to be there. They know we're going to tell them the truth. They know we are going to just point them in the right direction so they can be better individuals for the city of Lima," explained Jesse Lowe II, High Octane Drumline Instructor.
Lowe says the drumline could end if they can't get more interest. He doesn't want to give up on the program because he says it works and he has seen the benefits of it. They are asking for help in getting the kids to and from practices and events to keep it going.
"A vehicle would be wonderful for us if anybody would have a vehicle maybe to donate more of in a bus form. We would probably need at least a ten passenger or more. But if anybody would be more than willing to do anything like that, that would be wonderful for us and then we would cover our own insurance," added Lowe.
The program is free for anyone aged 8 to 18 and meets on Tuesday evenings at the Bradfield Community Center. The drums are provided. If you are interested in participating in or assisting the program, contact Lowe at 419-371-3383 or email him at jloweii.jlii@gmail.com.
