Historic Women Suffrage Movement Marker placed in Lima Town Square

It has been 100 years since women got the right to vote and today a Lima woman was recognized for her efforts in the suffrage movement.

Members of the Lima League of Women Voters and local officials unveiled a historic marker honoring Bessie Crayton, President of the Political Equality Club, which later became the League of Women Voters. Crayton organized a parade of 1,500 supporters of women’s suffrage who marched through Lima on October 20th, 1914. You can view the marker in Lima’s Town Square in front of the City Building.

 

Tags