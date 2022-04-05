Historical marker dedicated for Major League Baseball player in Hancock County

There is a new historical marker in rural Hancock County to remember a gifted Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer in his hometown.
The marker for William Ellsworth Hoy was unveiled in Houcktown Tuesday afternoon. Hoy became deaf and mute after he had contracted spinal meningitis as a toddler. But he grew up to be one of the great baseball players of the 19th century. Racking up good numbers as a player, including leading the league with 82 stolen bases when he played for the Washington Senators in 1888. But Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade wanted to do more to make sure the legacy of Hoy is remembered.
“We had put road signs out at the end of the town here, and I talked to my staff and I said you know what we need to get one of these historic markers for Mr. Hoy and make sure that we are permanently memorializing what he has done, not only for the community of Houcktown and Hancock County, but also for the deaf community,” says Cade.
One of Ohio’s biggest baseball fans, Governor Mike DeWine, took part in the ceremony to honor the small town baseball hero.
“He was born here during the Civil War, the last time he was honored was at Crosley Field in 1961. He was 99 years old and it was the World Series and they brought him out to do the ceremonial first pitch. He came from a small community and played baseball at the highest level. The highest level in the world that you could play, and he was in the major leagues and in the major leagues for a long time,” adds DeWine.
Besides being in the Reds Hall of Fame, Hoy has been inducted into the American Athletic Association for the Deaf, the Ohio Baseball, and the Ohio School for the Deaf Hall of Fames.
