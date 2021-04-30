Homebound Allen County residents have opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two Allen County agencies are teaming up to make sure homebound residents get vaccinated.
Allen County Public Health and the Area Agency on Aging 3 will be taking appointments for a public health nurse to come to people’s homes and give them a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must live in Allen County to take part in the program. Besides the homebound residents, other members of the household will also be able to get their vaccine at the same time. This partnership continues both agencies' mission to get more people vaccinated from COVID-19.
“One particular population that has been challenged are those who are homebound and have no way to get access to either an appointment or a clinic,” says Beca Sheidler, Vice President of Aging in Place at AAA3. “We want to work with those individuals to give us a call here at the agency. We will gather their information and we will share that with the health department so they can call them directly and get a time and schedule that works best for them.”
To start the process, call the Area Agency on Aging at 419-222-7723. and call the same number, if you need transportation to get to an appointment or information about where to go get a vaccine or what is available.
“We know this is a population that is hard to reach given the complexities of the pandemic and the vaccines,” says Kathy Luhn, Health Commissioner. “We are pleased to partner with the Area Agency on Aging 3 to help reach people who can’t get out to get vaccinated.”
“We have been actively helping people get transportation to their vaccine appointments, and now we have a way to help people, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get vaccinated. This is a great way to protect as many people as possible in our community,” says Jacqi Lucke-Bradley, Executive Director of the AAA3.
People are considered fully protected about 2 weeks after receiving the vaccine.