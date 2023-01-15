I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Councilman Derry Glenn honored those in Lima whose work keeps Dr. Martin Luther King's dream alive. 

I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner

Sunday was the 45th annual I Have a Dream awards dinner. Glenn started the event as a college student 45 years ago when he was given an assignment by a professor to go back to his community and do something worthwhile. The keynote speaker, Reverend Pilate Bradley Jr., spoke to guests about the mission of Dr. King and what they as individuals can do for their community.

I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com