I Have a Dream Award Recipients honored at awards dinner

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Councilman Derry Glenn honored those in Lima whose work keeps Dr. Martin Luther King's dream alive.
Sunday was the 45th annual I Have a Dream awards dinner. Glenn started the event as a college student 45 years ago when he was given an assignment by a professor to go back to his community and do something worthwhile. The keynote speaker, Reverend Pilate Bradley Jr., spoke to guests about the mission of Dr. King and what they as individuals can do for their community.
Glenn says it's important to recognize people in Lima who demonstrate that the work of Dr. King continues through others and prove that his dream is still alive today.
"Some people say it's not here, but I continue saying it's still here. We just gotta continue being vocal about it, letting people know, getting the word out to people, letting them know hey, what did Dr. Martin Luther King stand for? He loved everyone, he didn't have any racism or none of that," he said.
The full list of award recipients can be found below:
Furl Williams Award: Darnell Collins
Georgia Newsome Award: Robin Frazier
Mary Coleman Award: Denise James
Alberta Shurelds Award: Dr. Patricia Hampshire
Larry Watkins Award: Thomas "TJ" Smith
Dream Award Recipients:
Pilate Bradley Jr.
Michael Bullock
Dr. Pastor Arthur Butler
Imani Dillard
Diamond Enayzi
Joann Tess Glenn
Jewel Harris
Lelah Johnson
Pastor Michael Lyons
