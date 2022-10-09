Immaculate Conception Catholic Church festival is gearing up for a big year in 2023

Putman County, OH (WLIO) - Food, fun, and Fall were all in the air in Ottoville as their Catholic parish continues a long-standing tradition. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held their annual festival. The event was scaled back a little bit this year, but organizers continue to find new activities for people to enjoy. Which includes many games for the kids, live music, and of course, the big highlight of the festival the beef and chicken dinners with all the homemade fixings. The proceeds of the festival go back to help the church, which will be celebrating a major milestone next year.
“Our parish community have been together for 175 years next year,” says Renee Kelch, Ottoville Immaculate Conception Church Festival Committee. “So, we are going to be celebrating that next year, this festival will be double the size next year. So, we are hoping to get more people here for the 175th year. Whether you are volunteering to work, or whether you are just here to enjoy some food. They look forward to seeing their friends and getting together again most certainly.”
The parish has a long-standing tradition of supporting the catholic church. Just last month, they dedicated the new rectory for their pastor that they build right next to the church.
