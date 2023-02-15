Indoor Plant Swap planned for February 25th

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It was such a success last year, Activate Allen County will be hosting another "Plant Swap" later this month.

The swap is for indoor plants and residents are encouraged to bring in healthy starts from their own plants to share with others. It's an opportunity for people to expand their own collection and a chance to talk to other avid gardeners about growing indoor plants. Activate Allen County got positive feedback from the 30 attendees and is looking forward to expanding this year's event.

"So, really we just want to build upon that. We had a lot of great feedback that people wanted to continue to see these happen. So we want to have this one again for house plants here on February 25th and then we hope to have one here later in the spring that is looking at perennials as a plant exchange because a lot of people are outfitting their yards as well and it would be a great way to expand some of the plants they have in their backyards," said Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County.

The swap is Saturday, February 25, from 9 to 9:30 am at the Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership's resource center on West Spring Street. The event is free and open to the public.

