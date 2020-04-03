James Herberger is second of three sentenced for organized sex crimes

The second of three co-defendants said to be part of what's been called organized crime, was sentenced to prison on Friday.
James Hershberger will spend four and a half years in prison for a charge of sexual battery. Charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dropped as part of the plea deal. Investigators said Hershberger took part in organized sex crimes with Jay and Christy Holliday. The judge called it the "systematic abuse of a young girl". Hershberger was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial before intensive therapy helped restore him. He will have to register as a tier 3 sex offender.
"She deserves as much time as possible to begin the healing process, to begin to distance herself from this situation in her life," Rebecca King-Newman said, assistant Allen County Prosecutor.
"I never meant for this to happen to this female," said Hershberger. "I am very, very sorry. If I would (have) knew everything that I know now, it never would've happened."
Jay Holliday was previously sentenced to 156 years in prison. Christy Holliday is awaiting her trial.