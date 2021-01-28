Jeffrey Sites announces another run for Ohio 4th Congressional District

The next election for seats in the United States Congress isn't until November of 2022. However, candidate announcements are already being made in our area.
Democrat Jeffrey Sites has announced he will be running for Ohio's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He ran for the position last year, but it was ultimately won by Jim Jordan for an eighth term. Sites says he wasn't planning on running again, but after witnessing the attack on the Capitol earlier this month, he changed his mind. During his campaign this time around, he hopes to learn from last year and fight for three main things.
“Healthcare is always a good subject, especially for me, because I know how my healthcare goes. Climate change," says Sites. "But what we’re seeing now is Jim Jordan and the Republicans have punted that ball on the deficit. We have get the deficit under control. It ballooned out of control even before COVID hit under Trump. So, we have to get that under control, and those are still going to be the main three things that I’m going to fight for in Congress.”
For now, Sites' only opponent is Representative Jordan, who has not officially announced another run for the seat.