Jennifer McBride sworn in as Interim Clerk of Courts

The Allen County Commissioners appointed Jennifer McBride as interim clerk of courts following Wednesday's retirement of Margie Murphy Miller who served in that position for 12 years. McBride is no stranger to the courts office as she served alongside Miller as supervisor and has been involved with Allen County Clerk of Courts for 25 years. McBride says she enjoys serving the clerk of courts office and is honored to be appointed as interim.
"We're going to do a smooth transaction. I feel we have a good reputation in Allen County and we're going to continue that and give the best customer service we can," says Allen County Interim Clerk of Courts Jennifer McBride.
The search is on to fill the remaining two years of Miller's unexpired term. Resumes will be accepted through 4 p.m. on September 6th. Interviews will be conducted on September 8th and the screening committee will meet with the Allen County Republican Central Committee that night to name a replacement who will be on the ballot in November.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!