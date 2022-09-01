Jennifer McBride sworn in as Interim Clerk of Courts

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A temporary Allen County Clerk of Courts was appointed today as the first step in filling the vacancy for the position.

The Allen County Commissioners appointed Jennifer McBride as interim clerk of courts following Wednesday's retirement of Margie Murphy Miller who served in that position for 12 years. McBride is no stranger to the courts office as she served alongside Miller as supervisor and has been involved with Allen County Clerk of Courts for 25 years. McBride says she enjoys serving the clerk of courts office and is honored to be appointed as interim.

