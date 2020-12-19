Christmas Trees are often a hot item this time of year, and Kaleidoscope Farms agrees.
However, this year, the farm's Christmas tree stock sold out earlier than usual. The farm states that on December 12th, all available trees were gone.
Buyers drove from far and wide to get their Christmas tree, some even driving a total of two hours.
"We decided that we needed to close so that we were not disappointing people so we can save stock for next season as well." said Jeff Reese, co-owner of Kaleidoscope farms.
Following the farms sales this year, it shows that many came out to the farm earlier than usual to get their tree.
"We didn't necessarily increase our sales, it's just that all of the sales happened early," Jeff explained. "So we did roughly the same amount of business in half - or even a quarter - amount of time that we would have normally done. That was really the biggest factor for us."
The decision to close down early was made in order to ensure that the farm has the same amount of trees to sell for next Christmas season.
"We just want to make sure we continue to reserve that stock so that we don't disappoint our customers," said Jeff.
Kaleidoscope farms also encouraged those who bought a Christmas Tree to look for avenues to recycle it, rather than throwing it away.