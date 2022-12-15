Kalida store "upcycles" old veteran uniforms into new clothing that carry history

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - If you travel down East North Street in Kalida, you will come across a clothing store that aims to help veterans.
Eighth Order is a shop that "upcycles" old military uniforms into different articles of clothing. The clothing may have a patch or a pocket of an old military uniform, essentially carrying a piece of history.
The owner of Eighth Order got the idea when he looked at his old uniforms in his closet. He is an Air Force veteran and wanted to find a way that his old uniforms can still be used.
"I just kind of had a thought that it’s going to be a shame to throw all of these away," said William Romes, owner of Eighth Order in Kalida.
Other veterans have also donated to the store located at 200 East North Street in Kalida, and in turn, get to see their old uniforms be repurposed into different items of clothing.
"There are so many stories of loss, and victory, and triumph that those different uniforms can continue to tell," said Romes.
And those personal stories are not forgotten. Every purchase includes a card with a QR code which you can scan and be sent to the companies website; where you can in turn see a bit of history that comes attached with your purchase
A portion of the proceeds also go towards services that aim to help veterans in need.
Veterans also get a free item of clothing when they donate their uniform.
Stories have already been shared to the company... Romes told Your Hometown Stations a story about how one veteran turned in his uniform for a button-down shirt because he had a job interview coming up that made him very nervous. But it was when he put on his new button-down shirt with a part of his old uniform that he gained his confidence back.
"During his hay day he was at his finest, He was at his best fighting weight, He was the best version of himself back then," said Romes. "He knew what he was doing, he was comfortable. In that corporate transition, he wasn't sure of himself. All of that confidence was gone. He put that shirt on, he executed that job interview, and felt great."
Romes told us that that person did end up getting the job after his interview.
If you are a veteran and are looking to donate your uniforms, a form can be found to submit your story and more, on Eighth Order's website.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.