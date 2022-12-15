Kalida store "upcycles" old veteran uniforms into new clothing that carry history

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - If you travel down East North Street in Kalida, you will come across a clothing store that aims to help veterans.

Kalida store "upcycles" old veteran uniforms into new clothing that carry history

Eighth Order is a shop that "upcycles" old military uniforms into different articles of clothing. The clothing may have a patch or a pocket of an old military uniform, essentially carrying a piece of history.

Kalida store "upcycles" old veteran uniforms into new clothing that carry history
Kalida store "upcycles" old veteran uniforms into new clothing that carry history

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.