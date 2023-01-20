Karl Schimmoeller

Karl Schimmoeller, Fort Jennings, was recently selected as Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County, a new entity which launched in September 2022.

Press Release from the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation:

Karl brings 33 years of manufacturing experience along with 12 years of service on the Fort Jennings School Board of Education and six years on the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. During the last five years of his career at Honda, Karl served on the board of the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County in Sidney, OH., an opportunity that further developed his passion for workforce and career development.

