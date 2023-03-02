Kids learn about Wonderful Wacky Weather thanks to the JAMPD Nature Pals program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - March is "Wonderful Wacky Weather Month" for the Johnny Appleseed Nature Pals.

Children aged 3 to 5 spent their Thursday afternoon learning about clouds, wind, and rain. Naturalist Beth Theisen led the group by teaching the pals how clouds form, what clouds can bring rain, and why rain and wind occur. Theisen set many interactive learning stations for the nature pals and led a brief presentation before their short hike in the woods.

I think it's really important, especially for younger children, to learn through their senses and to hands-on being actively involved in their learning. So our classes always in what I like to call exploration stations where the kids can do crafts and sensory bins and all kinds of hands-on activities," said Beth Theisen, naturalist at JAMPD.

The Nature Pals will be meeting again, Thursday, April 6th, at the Johnny Appleseed Park District for their next exploration.

