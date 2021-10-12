Kiwanis Club of Lima makes donations to three local organizations

The Kiwanis Club of Lima invited three local organizations to give an update on what they're up to in the community.
Representatives from Guiding Light, Allen County DARE, and the Allen County Special Olympics spoke at the Kiwanis meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Each organization was given a donation from the club, as part of the donations that the Kiwanis make every year.
These organizations say that the money they receive from Kiwanis goes a long way in helping children in our community.
"They've been involved with us since the beginning, and they just been very supportive and how they honor us," said Julianne Burk, executive director of Guiding Light. "Each year they try to give recognition to us to remind others how we can work together in the community to solve these needs."
"They do a donation every year and I like to use those to fund some of the literature and educational supplies for my students," said Deputy Ted Falke, who runs the DARE program in Allen County. "I teach ten county schools, so it kind of helps out with their graduations and some things like that."
"The Kiwanis Club has been gracious to us - they're one of our fundraising donors during the year, and we're very appreciative of Kiwanis," said Dave Glick, a member of the Allen County Special Olympics Council.
The Lima Kiwanis Club donates funds to over 20 local organizations each year.