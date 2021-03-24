Krista Bohn appointed to the Allen County Treasurer position

Allen County has found its new county treasurer to replace Evalyn Shaffner who resigned earlier this year.

The Allen County Republican Central and Executive Committee has appointed Krista Bohn as the new county treasurer. She has spent the past 3 years as Chief Deputy of Finance for the Allen County Treasurers office, and before that has spent around 6 or 7 years as GM Coordinator for cashier and admin staff at Pepsi Co. in Lima. She hopes to continue the goals she has been working on as interim treasurer.

She said, “I have an amazing staff that I look forward to continuing working with. They have a wealth of knowledge, so we’re just going to continue focus on taking care of the taxpayers and supporting the county.”

She was appointed interim treasurer earlier this month.

 

