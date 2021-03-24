Krista Bohn appointed to the Allen County Treasurer position

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening...and becoming windy. Low 42F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.