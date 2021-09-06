Labor Day Parade in Lima focuses on workers and the unions behind them

Residents lined up down Main Street in Lima to take in the 2021 Labor Day Parade.

Labor Day Parade in Lima focuses on workers and the unions behind them

This year's parade was focused on the importance of workers and organized labor unions. Multiple labor unions participate in the event, while also connecting with one another.

Labor Day Parade in Lima focuses on workers and the unions behind them

The pandemic cancelled last year's activities, and questions were raised about having the parade this year. However, thanks to state guidelines and recommendations, the West Ohio labor Council was able to plan and put together the parade.

A total of around 60 groups participated in the parade. The parade started on Main Street and Robb Avenue at 10 am and ended in Lima's Town Square.

