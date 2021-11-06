A law enforcement roundtable was held in Hardin County in order to address a situation that occurred at Ohio Northern University.
According to the Hardin County Republican Party, Ohio Northern University College Republicans were denied the ability to sell "Back the Blue" shirts on campus.
"This is about free speech, and the importance for people to stand up for the men and women in blue," said Jane Timken, a U.S Senate candidate. "I applaud those students for backing the police, and its unfortunate that we live in a divisive country that standing up for the police is something that is negative."
The University released a statement, where they said that statements made in media reports were "inaccurate and untrue". Later in the statement the University explains that they did not deny the request to sell the t-shirts, but supports the college republicans selling the Back the Blue shirts to their members.
Ron Radway, a Chairman for the Hardin County Republican Party, states that he thinks the statement to support the selling of shirts to only college republican members misses the point.
"That's true discrimination," said Radway. "If Black Lives Matter were selling shirts, would they do the same thing? If a Christian organization was doing the same, if a Muslim organization is doing that same thing, why single out the college republicans in selling shirts to their fellow students."
Sheriff's from multiple counties in West Central Ohio were also in attendance. Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart stated that he hopes that the roundtable and the situation at ONU will be the first step to addressing divisiveness in the country.
"Don't get me wrong, there have been some bad apples in law enforcement, and they need to be held accountable." said Sheriff Everhart. "This country has got to stop being so divided. We have to become one again."
The full statement from Ohio Northern University can be read below:
Statement from Ohio Northern University related to media reports about the College Republicans’ Back the Blue shirts.
Ohio Northern University is a private university located in Ada, Ohio, and has more than 200 recognized student organizations, one of which is the College Republicans. Recognized student organizations have certain privileges and responsibilities, including seeking approval when an organization wishes to sell merchandise. Part of that approval process is engaging and educating students about the potential impact of selling items of merchandise to members of our close-knit campus community that values "strength through diversity," as stated on our University seal. Ohio Northern University supports, values and celebrates students’ civic engagement.
Statements in recent media reports about the ONU College Republicans’ Back the Blue shirts are inaccurate and untrue.
Specifically, the University has never censored anyone from wearing a Back the Blue shirt. Not a single student was ever told he or she could not wear a Back the Blue shirt. Moreover, the College Republicans request to sell Black the Blue shirts was not initially denied, as falsely claimed in media reports.
The University supports the College Republicans selling the Back the Blue shirts to their members.
We also affirm our support for law enforcement, our ongoing partnerships with the local police and county sheriff’s office and our strong academic program in criminal justice.