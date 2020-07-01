LCC 2020 graduate and teacher given chance to win a free car

Earlier Wednesday, a recent graduate from Lima Central Catholic High School and their favorite teacher had the chance to win a free car from the Taylor Automotive Family, as a part of their Driven to Succeed program.
Out of nearly 1000 entries, the car dealership had to narrow the contestants down to just five across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. They established their Driven to Succeed program 11 years ago to reward high school student seniors for showcasing excellence in their senior year. Victoria Lauck from LCC was one of them. Although her and her favorite teacher didn’t win the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, Taylor Automotive still had a surprise. They gave the remaining four contestants a 2017 Hyundai Accent for free, so everyone drove away with a new vehicle.