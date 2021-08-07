Legacy Arts brings a party to downtown Lima

A block party in Lima has taken over Main St. downtown with food, music, and fun.
A collaborative group of business owners in Lima wanted to showcase the talented musicians, artists, and entrepreneurs in the area with their second annual Legacy Arts Street Party.
A portion of Main St. was sectioned off where local businesses and shops set up tents, food trucks were parked, and a stage was set up. This free all-day event is just one of the ways that Legacy Arts promotes the community coming together to support each other.
Marc Bowker, co-founder of Legacy Arts says, “We have multiple goals. One of those is to create cool stuff like the street party to bring people to downtown Lima. The other is to encourage those local artists and entrepreneurs to pursue their passions. This is just our chance to give back to the community and to thank them for supporting us in some cases 10 to 20 years.”
The street party will continued rocking downtown through the night with performances from the Hooten Hallers and the New Respects.