Let the Toastmasters help find your voice

Finding your “voice” to speak publicly can be daunting but a century-old organization is here to help.
The Toastmasters have been around for decades, teaching individuals to the art of public speaking. Local business leaders hearing from a “distinguished toastmaster” on how their organization can help train employees on becoming better leaders in their company and for prospective employees to land that job.
Dartanian “Doc” Warr with Toastmaster International explains, “Then once you have that job the boss comes by and says, could you tell me about what’s going on and most people get tongue-tied. The reality is we all have to be able to talk about what we do daily, how we do it, and how we can make it better. So that when the opportunity comes for them to get your best idea, they get it from you. Toastmasters help you with that.”
Toastmaster’s Lima Eye Opener Club meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 6:45 a.m. at the Allen County Engineers Office (1501 N Sugar St Lima, OH 45801-3136). Call 419-228-3196 for more information.