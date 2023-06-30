Light up the Lake looks to wow families with 32-minute long choreographed fireworks display

LAKEVIEW, OH (WLIO) - Preparations are well underway for what's being billed as Indian Lake's biggest-ever fireworks display!
"Light up the Lake" is set to take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st, with the display being detonated from the south bank between Russell's Point and Lakeview. Plus, this year, fireworks will soar into the sky from barges that are being placed out on the water, several hundred feet from shore. This year a new company; Rozzi Fireworks, based near Cincinnati, has been hired for the display. The entire show has been choreographed to match a 32-minute-long soundtrack, available on a pair of radio stations.
"The barges will be out in the water, the buoys have been moved out so boat parking will be a bit further back this year but it's going to be fantastic and fabulous, you're not going to want to miss it," said Amber Fagan, president of Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fagan says there is a protocol that will be followed in the event that the weather doesn't cooperate Saturday night.
"A light sprinkle, the show will go on and start at 10, if it's rainy or thunderstorm, we're going to try to delay first, if we can't delay, and doesn't look like it's going to clear, it will be postponed until Sunday, July 2nd," added Fagan.
If there is a delay or postponement of the fireworks, the information will be posted on the Chamber's Facebook page.
The soundtrack for the fireworks can be found on WPKO 98.3 in Bellefontaine and on 92.1 the Frog in Lima. Chamber fundraisers and private donations pay for the display. This year's main event sponsor is RV Wholesalers, in Lakeview.