Lima City Councilman Glenn speaks out against Issue 1

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman held a news conference urging Ohioans to vote no on Issue 1.
On August 8, Ohio voters have a chance to participate in a summer election on the matter of the proposed amendment that, if passed, would require initiative petitions to have the signatures of at least 5% of electors in each county with the percentage based on the most recent total vote count for governor. Furthermore, any changes to the Ohio Constitution will require the approval of at least 60% of eligible voters. While some believe this ensures diversity, others argue it would permanently undo constitutional protections that have existed for over 100 years.
"This will take the middle class away. Right now, we barely have a middle class, this will wipe it right off the map, this issue here," stated Derry Glenn, Lima City Councilman - 6th Ward. "I'm asking everyone to go in and look at it for yourself, don't take my word, but look at it for yourself, research it. There's a lot of things there you see that's not right and that's the reason they are pushing for it to have control of the state of Ohio. We didn't need this for the state of Ohio, we was working just fine."
Glenn also emphasized that Ohioans must work together to protect our rights regardless of political affiliation, stating we must vote wisely.