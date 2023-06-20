Local coalition urges Ohioans to vote no on State Issue 1

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Officials from the Ohio League of Women Voters and local unions coming out against State Issue 1.
The issue will be decided during a special election on August 8th and is looking to change how citizen-backed constitutional issues are approved in Ohio. Currently, it only takes a simple majority vote to change the state constitution, but if passed, State Issue 1 will require voters to approve any future changes by 60% or higher. The League of Women Voters and the unions say it could make it harder for Ohioans to amend the constitution when they believe politicians fail the state.
"This is a special election for special interest," says Jen Miller, Ex. Dir. League of Women Voters of Ohio. "Where special interests are trying to trick Ohioans into voting our own rights and freedoms away. The constitutional ballot initiative process is a means of holding politicians accountable when they fail us. It is a check on power. It is very difficult to do, only about 25% of constitutional ballot initiatives pass. But they have absolutely improved our daily lives."
Local union officials echoed their opposition to the statewide issue.
"A vote for Issue 1 is a vote against one person one voice. That is the be-all end-all of taking away your rights, your freedoms as a voter," says Chris Rader, Business Manager Laborers Local 329. "It is to silence your voice, it is aggressive. It is bad policy and it would be abused at a very high level."
"I think if they would want to do it and wanted truly to hear the will of the people, they would have done it during a November or May instead of doing a special ballot when nobody is going to show up to vote. I stand firmly against it and I will make sure that our membership gets out and vote no against it," says Jeff Adams, Pres. UAW Local 1219.
The last day to register to vote or change your voting information is July 10th, early voting will begin on July 11th.
