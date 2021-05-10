Lima City Councilors discuss curbing issues in Lima

Lima City Councilors have continued discussions on curbing and sidewalks in Lima.
A Joint Safety Services and Neighborhood Concerns Committee meeting was held on Monday evening. Howard Elstro, Lima’s Public Works Director gave a presentation on the need for curbing and sidewalk replacement throughout the city. He estimated that around 60% of the blocks in the city would need curbs replaced and gave multiple options and estimates based on how extensive of a repair is done. The responsibility of replacing curbs and sidewalks is on the homeowner, but one councilman hopes that they can offset some of the costs.
Jamie Dixon, 5th ward Lima City Councilor said, “Some of our long term goals could possibly be partnering with citizens to take responsibility of some of the cost, as well as the city taking care of some of the cost as well, but the biggest issue is going to be actually finding the money and finding the funds that will help us be able to allocate those things in those areas so that the cost isn’t totally upon the homeowners.”
No further action was taken on this issue during the committee meeting.