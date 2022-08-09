Lima City Schools Hosts Back to School Celebration

While it may be hard to believe, the end of summer is quickly approaching which means another school year is about to start!

Lima City Schools hosted their Back to School Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 6 PM at Martin Luther King Park in Lima to get kids and parents ready for the upcoming school year. The celebration was a community-wide project with over twenty businesses, agencies, and organizations assisting with school supply donations, food, games, and other activities. Whether it was from pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, paper, or even book bags, an event like this helps families get ready for the new school year.

