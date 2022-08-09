Lima City Schools Hosts Back to School Celebration

While it may be hard to believe, the end of summer is quickly approaching which means another school year is about to start!
Lima City Schools hosted their Back to School Celebration on Tuesday from 4 to 6 PM at Martin Luther King Park in Lima to get kids and parents ready for the upcoming school year. The celebration was a community-wide project with over twenty businesses, agencies, and organizations assisting with school supply donations, food, games, and other activities. Whether it was from pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, paper, or even book bags, an event like this helps families get ready for the new school year.
"Well, I think it helps us to help parents get their kids ready for school. It takes a little bit of that financial burden off of them having to buy school supplies. Plus, it just gives them a nice opportunity to come out and have a nice day, interact with different agencies, enjoy a meal, and just be together and celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of school," says Jill Ackerman, Superintendent, Lima City Schools.
Superintendent Ackerman also reminds parents to get their kids registered for school. An email with the FinalForm registration was sent out to parents. If parents are having trouble, they should contact their respective school. The first day of school for Lima City Schools is Wednesday, August 17th.