Lima Civic Center gets the 'OK' to resume business under new guidelines

With catering and banquet halls allowed to increase their capacity to 300 people, the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center has begun their planning.
Since their business relies on large gatherings, the Civic Center has felt a hard hit since closing their doors. However, under new guidelines, they can resume with a few changes in place. For now, they can host events such as wedding receptions, graduation parties, and luncheons if they fall under capacity. Theaters have not been cleared yet, so concerts and live music remain on hold. The CEO of the Civic Center, Abe Ambroza, says that masks must be worn when visiting. They will also pay attention to how restaurants perform in the next week.
He says, “We are still learning, we’re trying to make adjustments as we can, so that we can serve our public the best way we possibly can. And you have to remember we’re a public building but most of our events are private events, so it’s really going to be up to that event how things are handled inside that event to some degree.”
Banquet centers will reopen on Monday, June 1st. For more information on what to expect from the Lima Civic Center, visit their website, www.limaciviccenter.com.