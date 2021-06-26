Lima dental office damaged during fire

A two-alarm fire causes serious damage to a Lima Dentist office. The Lima Fire Department was called out to Miller Dental Associates around 4 pm. Saturday afternoon. 

Lima dental office damaged during fire

Flames were seen coming from the second story of the building when they arrived. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the blazed seriously damaged the second and third stories of the building. Fire investigators were called in to determine the cause. The damage is estimated around $50,000.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.