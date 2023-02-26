Lima Family YMCA and Bluffton Family Recreation Center to combine into one organization

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Family YMCA and Bluffton Family Recreation Center have agreed to merge into one single organization.

Lima Family YMCA and Bluffton Family Recreation Center to combine into one organization

When the process is finalized, members of both the Lima Y and the Bluffton Recreation Center will have access to the facilities and programming available at both locations.

Once combined, the two will form one $3.1 million organization with over 14,000 members. The Lima Family YMCA says that both locations will continue to provide the same level of service to their communities.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com