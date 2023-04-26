Lima Fire Department has advice on grill safety

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The warmer days of spring mean more people will be firing up those grills, and there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.
The National Fire Protection Association says nearly 9,000 home fires every year involve grills, often from combustible materials placed too closely. All propane grills should be checked for gas leaks and cleaned often. Grilling should only be done in open, outdoor locations at least 10 feet away from objects. The Lima Fire Department is passing along advice to ensure you are firing up the grill and not your home instead.
"As human beings, we're so creative and we're always trying to do the next big thing. Probably the biggest thing is cooking on a balcony that is combustible and cooking inside a garage as if the smoke won't cause you to pass out or the carbon monoxide if it's a gas grill," commented Warren Pughsley, inspector at the Lima Fire Department.
Additional tips include keeping a fire extinguisher nearby, avoiding loose clothing, and making sure children and pets are at least three feet away.