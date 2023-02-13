Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles 370 Donates $3,000 to Marion Township Police Department for Radio System Upgrades

ALLEN COUNTY OH (WLIO)- The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles made a generous donation Monday Evening to the Marion Township Police Department.
At the Marion Township Board of Trustees meeting in Allen County, James Fair with Lima Eagles 370 presented a $3,000 check to the Marion Township Chief of Police. The donated funds will assist the police department with updating their radio system to the new MARCS system and help fund any other miscellaneous business, which are things Fair believes will benefit the area.
"It will help the chief and the trustees here to update their radio system and use it for whatever they need in the police department to help protect the citizens here in Allen County," says James Fair, 3-year Trustee Chairman, Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles 370.
This donation is one of many that the Lima Eagles have made recently. Last year, the Lima Eagles Post 370 donated $266,000 to local charities with a 501(c)(3) designation.