Lima hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Lima-area hospitals are currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Mercy Health St. Rita's and Lima Memorial Health System have both reported increasing numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past few weeks. The delta variant is one cause of the increase, according to both health systems.
Both hospitals are recommending that everyone stay safe by following state guidelines, as well as getting vaccinated.
A hospital workforce shortage is also affecting how quickly care can be delivered to patients overall. Nursing and healthcare facility partnerships have been specifically affected.