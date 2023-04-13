Lima Mall has a new owner after selling for 12 million dollars

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Mall officially has a new owner. The paperwork was filed in the Allen County Recorder's Office earlier this week.
The documents show that the mall property sold for 12 million dollars to Lima Mall Realty Holding, LLC. That company is an arm of Kohan Retail Investment Group based in Great Neck, New York. Kohan's website says they invest in retail shopping space but have recently acquired 2 hotels in New York City. They also own 2 other malls in Ohio, the Findlay Village Mall and Ashtabula Towne Square Mall in northeast Ohio. This purchase does include the former Macy's site. Since 2016, anchors Elder Beerman, Sears, and Macy's have closed their doors leaving J.C. Penney as the lone anchor store. 37 stores remain in the mall today, which opened in 1965.