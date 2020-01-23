Lima mayor talking to investors about opportunities in the city

Mayor David Berger talking to potential investors about the opportunities they could have in Lima.
In 2017, the Trump administration set up a program where investors would get tax breaks on the federal and state levels for investing in blighted neighborhoods. These areas are called "Opportunity Zones" and there have been three designated in the City of Lima, mostly along either side of the Bellefontaine Avenue and Market Street corridors. Berger met with people who may be interested in investing in the Lima's Opportunity Zones this week at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
“The rules for making those investments have been published in the last 6 months, investors are now lining up to considered opportunity around the country,” says Lima Mayor David Berger. “And we want to make sure that we step forward with the opportunities that are there in our community as well.”
There have been 320 Opportunity Zones created statewide. According to the state numbers, investors have put $240 million into opportunity zone projects in Ohio.